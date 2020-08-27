Métis Nation Second World War Hero To Receive Recognition Payment In Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 27, 2020, WWII Métis Veteran Alyce Marie Bradshaw will receive thanks from the Métis Nation and inheritance of $20,000. Veteran Bradshaw is the 28 th Métis Veteran to receive the Recognition Payment, which is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers.

Métis Nation Minister responsible for Veterans David Chartrand was prevented from presenting the Recognition Payment in person due to the global wide practice of COVID-19 social distancing. However, a small presentation ceremony was held in her home with her loved ones in Calgary, AB.

"As Minister responsible for Veterans for the Métis National Council, I have stood side by side with our WWII Métis Veterans for the past two decades to seek justice. I thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister MacAulay for keeping Canada's promise to honour the sacrifices and contributions of our WWII Métis Veterans." States Minister Chartrand. "While our Métis WWII Veterans have waited three quarters of a century to take their rightful place as heroes of Canada, their wishes and our promise of the legacy we have created together will last into perpetuity. Our heroes today, tomorrow and forever."

Alyce Marie (Ryley) Bradshaw was born in Edmonton on January 09, 1926, and upon graduating high school joined the military, following three of her five siblings who were already serving in Europe. After joining the Canadian Women's Army Corps, Alyce completed her Basic training in Vermillion, Alberta. She remembers running through the gas hut and running obstacle courses but was never taught to shoot!

After training she went to Ottawa and Montreal where she worked with the Army Postal Corps, dealing with incoming mail from Europe and the outgoing mail from Canada. There must have been an enormous volume of mail from service men and women yearning for home as well as their loved ones sending them news, encouragement and love while they were away.

On release from the army she returned to Edmonton and worked in a popular department store, where she met Jack Bradshaw who was to become her husband. They raised their two children, Christina and Randy and moved to different cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta whenever Jack was transferred. It was always a joy for them to spend time in Edmonton and area with Alice's extended family circle.

Jack was also a Veteran and so he and Alyce joined the Canadian Legion and socialized there with other vets. They enjoyed bowling and golf and their Legion friends. They travelled frequently to British Columbia as Jack's family lived in Victoria. They loved spending time there walking near the ocean, visiting family and going to the Butchart Gardens.

Alyce was a member of both Beta Sigma Phi and the Kinettes while living in Moose Jaw, Edmonton and Calgary, where they did charitable fundraising for the Kinsmen. Unfortunately, Jack passed away suddenly in 1980. Alyce continued to work in retail until she retired at the age of 67. She then moved from Edmonton to Calgary to be closer to her family. Sadly, her daughter, Christina died of cancer in 2016. She continues to live in Calgary near her son Randy and his partner Sandra and grandson Jonathan. Her other two grandchildren Jason, wife Lara and great grandchild, Micah, and Sandra and partner Sahar live in the United States. Alyce has five nieces and a nephew living in Edmonton.

At the age of 94, Alyce is living independently in her own apartment.

"Our Heroes Today, Tomorrow and Forever"

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

SOURCE Métis National Council