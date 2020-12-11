Métis Nation Second World War Hero Honoured In ON

FORT FRANCES, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 11, 2020, WWII Métis Veteran Jean Leander Camirand Sr. will receive thanks from the Métis Nation and a Recognition Payment of $20,000. The Recognition Payment is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Veteran Camirand Sr. is the 29 th WWII Veteran to receive a Recognition Payment as part of the Legacy Program.

"As Minister responsible for Veterans for the Métis National Council, I have stood side by side with our WWII Métis Veterans for the past two decades to seek justice," states Minister Chartrand. "I thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister MacAulay for keeping Canada's promise to honour the sacrifices and contributions of our WWII Métis Veterans. While our Veterans have waited three-quarters of a century to take their rightful place as heroes of Canada, their wishes and our promise of the legacy we have created together will last into perpetuity. Our heroes today, tomorrow and forever."

The Fort Frances Sunset Country Métis Community Council President Brady Hupet will represent Minister Chartrand and present the Recognition Payment along with a hand-crafted traditional Métis beaded broach and the Nation's ceremonial Métis Sash, to Veteran Tate.

"I give thanks to the Métis National Council and Minister Chartrand. As President of the Sunset Country Métis Community, it is an honour to personally bestow these awards to Jean Leander Camirand for his service. Jean is a proud Métis Veteran war hero in our community, whom I am proud to know personally."

Veteran Jean Leander Camirand Sr. was born June 1, 1925. He married Eloise Saunders on September 12, 1947, and recently celebrated 73 years of marriage this year. Together they raised five children and have 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and soon, they will have their first great great grandchild. He retired in 1986, took up golfing with his wife and spent their winters travelling. Veteran Camirand Sr. and his wife volunteered for the Hospital Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. He received a Certificate of Recognition for his service during WWII from Canada.

On September 10, 2019, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs Canada, issued an apology to the WWII Métis Veterans on Canada's behalf.

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

