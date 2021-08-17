Métis Nation Of Alberta Launches Draft Constitution At Annual General Assembly

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) has published a draft of its landmark Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution in advance of its 93 rd Annual General Assembly. The draft comes after numerous engagements with current MNA governance structures and many months of finetuning. This work was triggered by the signing of the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement (MGRSA) with the Government of Canada in 2019.

"This is a historic step toward Canada finally recognizing our inherent right to self-government in legislation," said MNA President Audrey Poitras. "The publication of this draft is the culmination of years of work and decades of requests from Métis citizens within Alberta. I've spent my entire career working towards self-government, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished."

While the Government of Canada already recognizes the MNA as the government of the Métis Nation within Alberta, the signing of the MGRSA paved the way for this recognition to be enshrined in federal legislation.

"Self-determination and self-government are inherent rights of all Indigenous people," said Poitras. "Prior to Canada's westward expansion into the Métis Nation Homeland, we governed ourselves in keeping with our own traditions. Collectively, we asserted ourselves as a nation—the Métis Nation. But Canada's colonial policies and institutions denied our nationhood, uprooted us from our lands, and restricted many of the practices that are fundamental to our Métis culture. The Métis Nation of Alberta has fought for decades to have our right to self-government recognized and respected. By finally achieving this sovereignty, we will regain control over matters directly affecting us and ensure Métis culture flourishes for generations."

Following the publication of the draft and citizen engagements throughout the fall, the Commission will publish a final copy and MNA citizens will be asked to ratify the Constitution. In the meantime, the federal government and the MNA will negotiate fiscal and intergovernmental relations agreements to support Métis self-government in Alberta.

"The core of this process is that Métis voices must build this Métis Constitution," said Poitras. "We are asking citizens to engage in the process and share their thoughts. We look forward to their opinions and their voices."

SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta