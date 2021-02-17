M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (MTB) - Get Report announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About M&T BankM&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

