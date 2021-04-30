M&M'S® Expands Retail Business With The Opening Of Its New Store At Mall Of America®

Iconic Mars Wrigley brand, M&M'S, Creates Better Moments and More Smiles by Bringing Colorful Interactive Fun to the Top Shopping Destination in the US

NEWARK, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, the world's largest manufacturer of treats and snacks famous for M&M'S®, will celebrate the opening of its newest store this weekend at Mall of America®, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America. The new store is filled with immersive experiences that allow guests to leave with memories and digital downloads to share with friends and family. The free-to-enjoy, interactive experiences include a series of innovative firsts for M&M'S stores with elements unique to M&M'S Mall of America, including "M&M'S Sweet Moves," where fans can express their personality through color, sound and movement. Store goers can also visit "Peanut Peak," a rooftop celebration of the local landscape inspired by the gorgeous Minnesota views. The store will also include M&M'S fan favorites, including the personalization station, signature M&M'S, "Wall of Chocolate" and exclusive in-store merchandise.

Beginning May 1, fans are invited to visit the store on Level 1, East near the Rotunda of Mall of America. Everyone around the world is invited to virtually visit the store online via a technology-driven tour on MMS.com. Once inside, guests are invited to "walk" through the store and can even purchase their favorite M&M'S products through the innovative 3-D virtual experience.

"M&M'S aims to inspire fans to find ways to connect with each other, all while creating better moments and more smiles," said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group. "The new M&M'S Mall of America store champions the fun ways fans can connect with others - and you truly see this come together in the immersive experiences only the M&M'S Mall of America store offers."

Spanning more than 24,000 sq. ft., M&M'S Mall of America pays homage to the Minnesota culture with region-specific décor that distinguishes this location while fully immersing guests in an interactive M&M'S brand experience designed to bring guests together. One of the first locations of the Mars Family confectionery business, The Mars Candy Factory, Inc., was opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1920. The Mars Retail Group is proud to return to its roots to introduce the M&M'S Mall of America store.

The store opening marks the company's second retail expansion in 2021, following the February opening of M&M'S at Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL. Mars Retail Group is slated to open an additional location in Berlin, Germany in the next year.

"Offering new adventures and attractions to our guests has always been a part of our DNA," said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development for Mall of America. "M&M'S creative new experience opening at Mall of America is embracing Minnesota in an entirely unique way. Our millions of guests are certain to leave with a smile on their face."

2021 will mark a momentous year for the iconic M&M'S brand, which is celebrating its 80 th Anniversary. To mark the occasion, the brand is celebrating with new product launches like M&M'S MIX, expanded retail footprints and a wildly successful Super Bowl ad, which debuted the brand's latest creative. Beginning May 6, fans can also interact with our latest creative - inspired by M&M'S MIX - in the new store as part of a limited-time pop-up experience, located on the first floor.

