M&A Science Hosts Virtual Summit, CEO And Founder Announces New Book, M&A Leadership Awards

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat the heat and stay cool with M&A Science at a two-day virtual event June 23 and June 24, 2021. Sessions cover a variety of topics - divestitures, diligence, integration, and more. The event also includes a Q&A with the instructors and a networking happy hour.

Speakers from Cisco, Insightsoftware and Synchrony will be discussing industry trends and sharing advice for aspiring M&A professionals. At the happy hour, CEO and Founder of M&A Science, Kison Patel, is announcing the launch of his next book, M&A Tactics: Advice from Corporate Development Practitioners for Each Stage of the Deal Lifecycle, and will be giving copies to audience members.

The happy hour will also include the first annual M&A Science Spotlight Leadership Awards. The awards will honor exceptional M&A practitioners who stand out and make significant contributions to their organizations and to the industry. The winners will be leaders who cultivate the next generation of M&A professionals and in doing so, strengthen the M&A community.

"By honoring these leaders, we hope to shed light on the work they do to improve deal making and the guidance they provide to young professionals looking to break into the M&A sphere," said Patel.

In addition to the 10 honorees, one individual will be honored with the M&A Leader of the Year Award. The winners will be chosen by the M&A Science Awards Committee and will be evaluated on the individual's merit and commitment to M&A mentorship and education.

The event is free for all M&A Science Academy members. Register for the online conference and sign up for the academy here. See the full speaker lineup and agenda here.

About M&A Science: M&A Science, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 15k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry. More recently, Kison has expanded the M&A Science umbrella to include a training academy in an effort to share practitioners' most valuable lessons learned.

