M&A Science Academy Releases Series Of Integration Courses

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Science Academy , an outcome-based online mergers and acquisitions (M&A) workshop, has released a series of classes about M&A integration best practices as part of its ongoing course rollout program. The newly released courses include:

These courses cover strategies such as overcoming knowledge chasms between diligence and integration, the five tenets of Agile integration, and pre-planning integration activities. Learn about the benefits of an Agile approach to integration, why leading companies like Atlassian embrace this approach, and how to apply the methodology to your specific practices. These courses are available through the M&A Science Academy's flexible subscription options. Monthly subscriptions start at $79 a month for an annual membership. Learn more about M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About The M&A Science AcademyM&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

