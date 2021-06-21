M&A Advisory Firm Announces Launch In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc., an advisory firm focused on Mergers and Acquisitions, announced commencement of operations in the Cincinnati metro market effective June 16, 2021.

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc., an advisory firm focused on Mergers and Acquisitions, announced commencement of operations in the Cincinnati metro market effective June 16, 2021. The firm is founded and led by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, who previously founded and operated Lucarelli Tactical Group from 2004 - 2018.

In addition to advisory services in the M&A space, Capital Tactics will provide capital raising and financial accounting and management services to the middle market and small businesses. The company's services team includes professionals seasoned in deal negotiation, structuring, financing, accounting, and due diligence disciplines.

"What separates Capital Tactics from the rest is our approach: clients are served by a team of highly experienced business advisors, who in the aggregate possess over 100 years of professional experience" stated founder Dino Lucarelli. "We don't operate on a leverage model; each client works with a senior-advisor. Our business owners deserve the best talent available, and that's what we provide."

In addition to Lucarelli, the advisory team includes proven financial executives Lisa Benzinger, CPA, Greg Beck, MBA, and Jay Sweeney, MBA, each of whom has held senior-level financial and administrative roles in successful Cincinnati-area companies. Rounding out the team is an administrative client support staff of three.

Lucarelli continued "Our high-powered lineup is poised to execute with purpose and precision, to ensure crisp execution and deal negotiation. Each member of this team has a proven track record of success. Buying or selling a company can be the most significant event in a business professional's life. We embrace the seriousness of these endeavors for our clients."

About Dino Lucarelli, CPALucarelli began his career in 1980 with The Andrew Jergens Company (now Kao Brands), before moving on to financial executive roles at Federated Department Stores, and subsequently served as Chief Financial Officer for Pomeroy Computer Resources and Cintech Solutions, metro- Cincinnati publicly held companies. Later he served as CFO for two high-growth private infrastructure services companies, and garnered additional notoriety in winning the Cincinnati Business Courier's prestigious "CFO of the Year" award in 2010. He has been teaching MBA level classes at Xavier University in Business Valuation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Corporate Finance since 2000. In 2021 he added the role of adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University's entrepreneurship program. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from Northern Kentucky University in 1983.

