Lyten Introduces Next Generation Lithium-Sulfur Battery For Electric Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyten, an advanced materials company, is disrupting the electric vehicle battery industry with the introduction of its LytCell EV™ lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery platform. This latest Silicon Valley battery innovation is optimized specifically for the electric vehicle (EV) market and is designed to deliver three times (3X) the gravimetric energy density of conventional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Lyten, as it exits from stealth mode today, has worked closely with the U.S. Government for several years to test and improve LytCell™ capabilities in select defense-related applications and is now ready to introduce its battery technology platform to the electric vehicle market.

The Lyten 3D Graphene ®-based Li-S architecture has the potential to reach a gravimetric energy density of 900 Wh/kg, which will significantly outperform both conventional lithium-ion and solid state batteries. Lyten Sulfur Caging ™ is the technology used in LytCell ™ batteries to unlock the performance potential of sulfur by arresting the 'poly-sulfide shuttle,' a cycle-life compromising factor that has up to now prevented practical Li-S use in battery electric vehicles. Under Department of Defense (DoD) test protocols, a LytCell ™ prototype design has demonstrated greater than 1,400 cycles.

"We have begun a generational transformation from internal combustion engines to BEVs. We're confident that Lyten's breakthrough battery platform will accelerate the mass consumer adoption of electric vehicle ownership due to the performance, range, and safety improvements of our LytCell EV ™ batteries," said Dan Cook, CEO and a Co-Founder of Lyten. "By also delivering the most environmentally responsible battery with a USMCA-compliant supply chain, we believe Lyten will enable automakers to more confidently execute their announced electrification roadmaps."

Advanced Materials

Critical to Lyten's battery breakthrough was the development of Lyten 3D Graphene ®, a novel three-dimensional graphene material platform that took years to refine. This unique material can be engineered and tuned at the molecular level to specific battery application requirements. The Lyten 3D Graphene ® platform enables Lyten's advanced lithium-sulfur battery chemistry to realize exceptional levels of energy density, better temperature performance, faster charging, and greatly improved safety.

Safer EV Battery

Lyten's batteries will be safer in vehicles than conventional Li-ion batteries because Li-S does not contain oxygen from metallic oxides, which is what drives thermal runaway events that have plagued many EVs.

Additional Benefits

The Lyten battery platform will offer other advantages to automakers and their end users:

Below internal combustion engine (ICE) cost parity

Safe and effective operation in environments as cold as -30 degrees Celsius to as high as 60 degrees Celsius enabling reduced system-level costs

Flexible and scalable pack sizing, enabling Lyten to accommodate the unique needs of a wide range of automotive platforms

Can be produced in cylindrical, pouch, and prismatic formats

On-shore cell manufacturing facilities proximate to OEM's

Extended range and/or increased payloads

Faster charge times of less than 20 minutes

Better for the environment with the lowest carbon footprint of any EV battery

No conflict minerals

"Lyten battery technology will offer an enormous leap forward for the automotive industry at a pivotal time when it is aiming to rapidly reinvent the future of electrified mobility," said Greg Deveson, President of Automotive at Lyten. "We see our LytCell EV ™ batteries as a key enabler to improve EV performance and affordability."

Lyten expects full production and market availability for '25-'26 model year vehicles.

Beyond BEVs, LytCell ™ battery technology is an attractive solution for commercial vehicle, electric flight, commercial aerospace, and other applications. Lyten 3D Graphene® technology has also been embedded in advanced sensors in addition to thermoplastic composites for vehicle light-weighting and strengthening applications.

Lyten was on-site at Motor Bella's AutoMobili-D this week exhibiting the innovative battery technology.

About Lyten

Lyten is an advanced materials company developing a revolutionary lithium-sulfur battery technology for use in a variety of applications in automotive, aerospace, defense, and many other markets. Lyten 3D Graphene ® is the advanced material that enables lithium-sulfur batteries to improve the range and safety of electric vehicles, while also achieving a lower carbon footprint than other EV batteries. Lyten holds more than 260 issued or pending patents on covering technologies. Founded in 2015, the privately held company is based in San Jose, California. Visit www.lyten.com for more information.

