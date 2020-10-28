Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman To Its Board Of Directors

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced the appointment of Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Snyderman is an accomplished otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon and healthcare systems expert.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Snyderman to our Board of Directors," said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. "Nancy brings with her not only a distinguished pedigree and clinical ENT experience, but also deep expertise at the intersection of medicine, patient needs and the media, which we believe will serve us well as we move closer to the potential commercialization of our innovative treatments for ear, nose and throat diseases."

"I am delighted to be joining Lyra's Board of Directors, just as the company prepares to report topline results from the Phase 2 LANTERN study of its lead investigational drug product, LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis," said Dr. Snyderman. "As a practicing ENT, I know firsthand the difficulties and frustrations associated with treating CRS, both for patients and physicians alike. I believe the innovative treatments that Lyra is pioneering address a significant unmet medical need and could substantially improve the way we treat this debilitating and undertreated condition."

Dr. Snyderman most recently served as Chief Medical Editor at NBC News and has more than three decades of experience as a leading voice in healthcare and medicine. Dr. Snyderman is a board-certified otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon, Kellogg Fellow, and Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. She currently serves as a board member of Alkermes (ALKS) - Get Report and Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) - Get Report. She also sits on the board of The Fair Food Network and was until recently a board member of The Albright Institute at Wellesley College. Dr. Snyderman recently served as a Consulting Professor in the School of Global Health at Stanford University at the Stanford University Center for Innovation in Global Health and is co-founder of the Stanford University-NBC News Global Media Fellowship.

Dr. Snyderman's career includes fifteen years working on innovative medical programs and products for General Electric and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). In addition, Dr. Snyderman has 30 years of experience as a medical journalist at NBC News and ABC News. She has received distinguished honors, including Emmy Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, a Columbia University DuPont Award and a Gracie Award, for her reporting.

Dr. Snyderman attended medical school at the University of Nebraska and completed residencies in Pediatrics and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

Concurrent with Dr. Snyderman joining Lyra's board, the company is announcing that Bob Langer, Ph.D. and George Whitesides, Ph.D., will be stepping down as directors of the company and transitioning to Lyra's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.

Maria Palasis commented: "On behalf of the board and Lyra's executive team, I would like to thank Bob and George for the many years of service they have provided to the company as board directors, and I look forward to their continued leadership as scientific advisors to Lyra."

About Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company's proprietary technology platform, XTreo™, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The therapeutic embedded within LYR-210 and LYR-220 is mometasone furoate, which is the active ingredient in various FDA-approved drugs and has a well-established efficacy and safety profile. CRS is an inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities and affects approximately 14 million people in the United States.

The company is advancing LYR-210 as a potential preferred alternative to surgery in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for CRS patients who have failed medical management. In its Phase 1 clinical trial, LYR-210 met its primary safety endpoint, and it was observed that patients generally experienced significant and rapid, clinically meaningful and durable improvement in SNOT-22 scores, an established patient symptom severity scale, through week 25, which was the end of the trial. The company is also developing LYR-220 for use in CRS patients who have an enlarged nasal cavity due to sinus surgery but continue to require treatment to manage CRS symptoms. Beyond CRS, the company believes its XTreo™ platform has potential applications in other disease areas, which it is actively exploring to further broaden the platform's therapeutic potential.

For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005853/en/