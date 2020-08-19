DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global lyophilization service for biopharmaceutical market is expected to reach US$ 1,456.74 million by 2027 from US$ 702.06 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global lyophilization service for biopharmaceuticals market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.Based on service type, the lyophilization service for biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into product and cycle development, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and freeze drying analytical services. In terms of service type, the commercial manufacturing segment held the highest share of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market in 2019; however, the product and cycle development segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the advantages offered by the lyophilization process such as increased shelf life for both small and large molecule drugs, stabilizing formulation by commercially validated method, and reduces cost for complex logistics such as rigorous cold-chain custody validation regimes and constant documentable refrigeration at the dispensary level.The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as rising demand for lyophilized products, and rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world. On the other hand, the demerits associated with lyophilization process such as leakage during filling, are the major factors hindering the market growth. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By Service Type1.3.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By End User1.3.3 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By Geography 2. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Driver5.1.1 Rising Demand for Lyophilized Products5.1.2 Rapid Growth in Contract Manufacturing and Lyophilization Services Across the World5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Demerits Associated with Lyophilization Process5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Strategic Activities by Key Players5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Growth in the Number of siRNA and Antibody Based Formulations5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis- by Service Type7.1 Overview7.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Share, by Service Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)7.2.1 Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Service Type (US$ Million)7.3 Product and Cycle Development7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Product and Cycle Development Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Clinical Manufacturing7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Clinical Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Commercial Manufacturing7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Commercial Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Freeze Drying Analytical Services7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Freeze Drying Analytical Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis- by End-User8.1 Overview8.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Share, by End-User, 2019 & 2027 (%)8.2.1 Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By End-User (US$ Million)8.3 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Research Institutes8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Research Institutes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Others8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market9.2 Europe: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market9.5 South and Central America: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market -Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies in The Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market, 2016-202011.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies11.3.1 Overview11.4 Organic Growth Strategies11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 ATTWILL Medical Solutions12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Axcellerate Pharma LLC12.3 AB BioTechnologies, Inc. (AB)12.4 Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing12.5 LSNE Contract Manufacturing12.6 AMRI12.7 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.12.8 Jubilant HollisterStier LLC.12.9 Biofortuna12.10 Lyophilization Technology, Inc.12.11 SYNERLAB GROUP 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dm476

