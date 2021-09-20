LYONS HR, LLC Announces Partnership with UHC

FLORENCE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR, LLC (a member of Lyons & Company, Inc. family of companies), among the nation's most experienced and most respected privately held professional employer organizations, announced that it has entered into an agreement with UnitedHealthcare® to offer a master health plan to its' clients. Mercer Health Benefits is the Broker.

"Lyons HR needed a national platform to enhance our growth not only in our primary southeastern footprint but nationwide as well" said Bruce Cornutt, Lyons HR President and CEO. Prior to the collaboration with UnitedHealthcare, Cornutt said "we were limited in terms of plan selections and the ability to really tailor coverage for clients. We now have a wide selection of plan options and price points poised to meet the needs of all our clients."

Michael Bux, Mercer's consultant to Lyons, said, "UnitedHealthcare's 20 plus years of PEO experience and disciplined market approach aligned perfectly with Lyons' vision of long-term sustainability and innovation." "As we consider acquisitions targets or greenfield market start-ups, we can move ahead knowing we have the strength of UHC with us" said Cornutt.

Lyons HR offers payroll services, risk management, HR compliance and employee benefits including health, dental, life, FSA, 401(k), and supplemental plans to clients across the United States.

Headquartered in Florence, Alabama, Lyons HR provides outsourced HR services for small and medium-sized businesses. Benefitting customers since 1995 with its high-touch service, quality care, and effective solutions, Lyons HR now serves employees and clients in 44 states with multiple operation centers and regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Gadsden and Birmingham, AL, Charlotte, NC, Knoxville and Nashville, TN, Punta Gorda, and St. Petersburg, FL.

