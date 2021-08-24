Lyons & Simmons Co-Founders Earn Best Lawyers In America Recognition

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons, co-founders of the Dallas-based trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP, have earned selection among the top personal injury litigation attorneys for plaintiffs in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Lyons and Simmons were also honored for their commercial litigation work by Best Lawyers, the oldest and among the most-respected legal guides in the United States.

The trial lawyers of Lyons & Simmons have a reputation for obtaining outstanding results in life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as complex business disputes. Most recently the named partners secured the largest-ever verdict in Midland County, Texas, for a personal injury case, representing a mother who lost three children in a highway collision caused by a worker speeding to a jobsite in inclement weather.

Recognized among the 2021 National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalists, the firm was selected in 2020 and 2021 by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine among the top personal injury law firms in Dallas. Lyons and Simmons also have earned multiple individual honors from Texas Super Lawyers , Lawdragon 500, and D Magazine.

In addition to Lyons and Simmons' 2022 Best Lawyers honors, firm attorney Stephen Higdon was selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing in recognition of his work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation as well as in the area of commercial litigation. Ones to Watch recognition is reserved for the nation's top attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch recognition is based on confidential evaluations by Best Lawyers members in the same practice area, with final selection made following careful editorial review. For more information, including the full 2022 listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Reddick 800-559-4534 rhonda@androvett.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyons--simmons-co-founders-earn-best-lawyers-in-america-recognition-301361826.html

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons