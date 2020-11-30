Lynx FBO Network Announces Plans For New Development At Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx FBO Network (Lynx) is pleased to announce facilities expansion and new development at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). Since the January 2019 acquisition of World Jet, Lynx has operated out of the original World Jet facilities on the Northeast side of the airport and has made significant investments in updating equipment and facilities, including a $1.5 million renovation of the hangar complex. Lynx is moving the FBO to a premier location with easy access to the primary runway and major city thoroughfares. Lynx will break ground on the multimillion-dollar project in the first half of 2021, beginning with a state of the art 6,700 square foot terminal and four acres of new ramp capable of handling large cabin aircraft. Once the final development is complete, Lynx will have the newest FBO on the airport, the largest contiguous ramp at FXE, and approximately 40,000 square feet of premium hangar and office space. The new development will be located on the Northwest side of the airport directly off Taxiway F, only a short walk to the Marriott Courtyard on West Cypress Creek Road. This placement complements Lynx's current hangar facilities at the corner of West Cypress Creek Road and 10 th Street.

"We have made significant investments at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, including the addition of a highly-qualified and experienced management team as well as the training and development of our associates," said Tyson Goetz, President of Lynx. "We strongly believe that the Lynx culture and our highly trained team members are strategic differentiators that set us apart from other FBO operators. We are excited to be developing a world class FBO campus that is representative of our service culture for the customers of Fort Lauderdale."

Leading the Lynx Fort Lauderdale team is General Manager, Tom Rowe. Mr. Rowe has significant FBO leadership experience as well as a deep background in marketing, fuel and logistics. Prior to joining Lynx, Tom served as Vice President of GSE and Fuel Procurement at Signature Flight Support, Vice President of Logistics for Landmark Aviation, Director of Client Relations for Trajen, and General Manager for Super Marine. "I am passionate about bringing a higher level of service to our existing FXE customers. This investment allows Lynx to expand our service offering to more Fort Lauderdale customers, inviting them to experience the Lynx difference," said Tom Rowe, FXE General Manager.

"I am confident that Lynx's new FBO development will become a notable contributor to increased operations at the Executive Airport," commented Rufus James, FXE Airport Manager. "Although they are fairly new to FXE, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Lynx and their presence at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has been a valuable addition to our overall operations."

About Lynx:Lynx is a rapidly growing network of FBOs in the general aviation industry with locations in Napa, California; Destin, Florida; Minneapolis ( Anoka), Minnesota; Portland ( Aurora), Oregon; Little Rock, Arkansas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Morristown, New Jersey. The Lynx vision is to build a values-based FBO network known for exceptional service and quality, a rewarding team member experience, and a commitment to continuing excellence.

