Lynne Laube Joins NerdWallet Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet , a website and app that provides financial guidance to more than 160 million consumers every year, announced today that Lynne Laube, CEO and co-founder of Cardlytics, will be joining its Board of Directors.

"NerdWallet's mission of providing consumers with financial clarity really resonates with me," Laube said.

Laube joins the Board having more than 25 years of experience helping marketers and financial institutions become better and more meaningful partners. At Cardlytics, an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, Laube has developed deep partnerships with critical financial institutions. Her company helps advertisers use data insights and technology to better target their marketing and measure the impact of their campaigns. Under Laube's leadership, Cardlytics has scaled its advertising platform to support more than 157 million bank customers, improving its algorithms and infrastructure to attract marketers from some of the top brands in the country. She will advise NerdWallet's executive team on how to strengthen partnerships with financial institutions and build products that support their needs.

"Lynne brings extensive knowledge on how to leverage data to build and scale partnerships, while ensuring consumers stay top priority," said NerdWallet CEO and co-founder Tim Chen. "Her experience in partnering with banks and working with marketers to shape their affiliate businesses in the US and UK will be valuable to NerdWallet as we continue to expand our business internationally and focus on providing consumers with personalized options through our app."

In addition to joining NerdWallet's Board of Directors, Laube will continue her passion of helping women excel in the workplace through development and mentoring initiatives. She was named one of the top 10 venture-backed female founders and featured as an Inspiring Women to Watch by Inc. Magazine.

