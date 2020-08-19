Lynn Houston Moore Promoted To CEO Of HJI Supply Chain Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville-based HJI Supply Chain Solutions (HJI) is pleased to announce that Lynn Houston Moore has been promoted to be the company's CEO effective August 21, 2020. This announcement reflects the culmination of a six-year succession planning strategy to place the second generation of family at the company's helm. Alice and Wade Houston launched the third-party logistics and supply chain management company in 1994 and will retain their positions as HJI's Founders and owners.

Lynn has worked for HJI since 2007 in roles including Logistics Engineer, Financial and Logistics Manager and Vice President of Finance and Administration. In her new position, she will oversee the company's strategic growth initiatives as well as pricing and budget governance. Lynn will represent the enterprise with customer, community, and philanthropic directives and initiatives as well as be an active voice in HJI's industry-related forums and activities.

"I'm honored to have the unique opportunity to continue our family's legacy at HJI," said Lynn. "We have big plans for the future, and I am thrilled to be working with an outstanding management team to further advance HJI's industry leadership and community engagement."

Joining Lynn in company leadership is Condrad Daniels, her brother-in-law, who joined the company in 2000 and was named HJI President in 2017. In addition to their family connection, both completed their undergraduate degrees in Industrial & Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Lynn continued at Georgia Tech to complete her master's in industrial engineering and Condrad received his MBA from the University of Louisville.

"Wade and I are extremely blessed and fortunate to be able to pass the torch of company leadership confidently to Lynn and Condrad. They are each extremely qualified, prepared, passionate, committed, and 'battle tested,' and demonstrate in their daily lives the core values of HJI in our relationship with team members, customers, suppliers, and our community," said HJI Founder Alice Houston. "HJI was our dream, and now it is a shared vision, responsibility, and obligation of the family. We know that through their leadership, our family, the companies that we serve, and the communities in which we are based will be better off for their commitment and involvement."

HJI Owner Wade Houston added, "As parents, Alice and I are blessed - both in athletics and business - to know our family's legacy will continue. It is gratifying to see our children grow in confidence, commitment, and compassion. We look forward to witnessing the vision, innovation, energy, and continued contributions of HJI under the new leadership. I'm so proud of Lynn."

About Lynn Houston Moore | While competing for the Georgia Institute of Technology, Lynn was a four-time ACC high jump champion while earning a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering and graduating with highest honors. She continued her education at Georgia Tech earning a master's degree in Industrial Engineering while training to compete in the 2000 US Olympic Trials. While at Georgia Tech, Lynn met her husband, Clarence Moore, also a Georgia Tech graduate who was a member of the Men's Basketball Team. The two married in 2006 and reside in Louisville (KY) with their five children.

About HJI Supply Chain Solutions | www.HJISolutions.comFounded in 1994, HJI is a single-source provider of 3PL and supply chain solutions. HJI serves companies in a variety of industries from five locations in the southeastern U.S. For over 25 years, HJI has built a solid reputation for outstanding customer service, best-in-class systems, and innovative solutions. This reputation instills confidence with customers looking for a proven supply chain partner who consistently delivers peace of mind.

HJI Supply Chain Solutions is certified by the Women's Business Enterprises National Council (WBENC) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

