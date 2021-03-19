Lynn Clark Named SVP And Chief HR Officer For Perdue Farms

SALISBURY, Md., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agricultural products company, today announced that Lynn Clark has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms.

Clark will be responsible for all aspects of Perdue Farms human resources strategy that will engage and develop talent, shape culture and focus on associate well-being through active talent management, organization development, inclusion and diversity and total rewards, including Perdue HealthWorks®.

Clark has more than 30 years of experience in a variety of industries and geographies with human resources leadership across pharmaceutical, medical device and diversified industrials. Most recently, Lynn was chief human resources officer for Colfax Corporation, a leading diversified, medical technology company. She began her career in university career counseling before moving into sales and marketing and has successfully moved from large divisional roles at Fortune 500 companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Lucent Technologies and Allied Signal.

"We're pleased to welcome Lynn to the Perdue Farms leadership team," said Day. "Her experience and demonstrated track record in leading an enterprise-first mindset make her a great fit for Perdue. I look forward to her leadership as we navigate our company's second century."

Clark, based at the company's headquarters in Salisbury, holds a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science in college student personnel from Bowling Green University in Ohio.

