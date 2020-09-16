Lyndon Campbell Joins MarketCast As New Head Of Sports, Live Events And Brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast today announced the appointment of Lyndon Campbell to its senior leadership team as Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MarketCast Sports, Live Events and Brands. The long-time Nielsen Sports leader will be responsible for guiding all client services, commercial activities and growth initiatives for MarketCast's sports, lifestyle brand, and live events clients, including Turnkey Intelligence, the sports fan research firm acquired by MarketCast in 2018 and rebranded earlier this year. Campbell will report to MarketCast CEO, John Batter.

"We are thrilled to have such an experienced and respected leader in sports media and data joining the MarketCast team," said Batter. "As fan consumption habits and sponsor spending continues to shift, Lyndon will provide the client service expertise and firepower to grow our share of the business and deliver new research and analytics services to support the biggest names in sports, media and brands."

Campbell spent more than a decade growing Nielsen Sports in North America, working closely with leading sports leagues, teams and brands, including the NFL, MLB and NBA, to deliver audience measurement services. In his new role with MarketCast, Campbell will be tasked with expanding MarketCast's fan research practice with existing sports clients and top lifestyle brands, as well as guiding the development of new advanced analytics products and services aimed at growing and nurturing fandom.

"This is an incredible opportunity to join MarketCast during a period of massive industry growth and transformation," said Campbell. "Through its deep relationships with brand and entertainment clients, and recent acquisition of Turnkey Intelligence, MarketCast has established itself as a trusted resource for analyzing and understanding fandom across all media, and I look forward to leading this incredible team."

Campbell will join a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Nielsen, Gracenote, IAC, NRG, Dreamworks and Comscore. Earlier this year, MarketCast integrated its recent acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Intelligence (sports) under the MarketCast brand and leadership team. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

