Lykan Bioscience Appoints Industry Leader Patrick Lucy As President & CEO

HOPKINTON, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, a contract development and manufacturing services organization and provider of the first true end-to-end solution for the manufacture of cell-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Patrick Lucy as its President & Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Patrick will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join Lykan's Board of Directors. Anthony Rotunno, Lykan's current CEO, will assume the role of Founder & Executive Vice Chairman and will continue to contribute to the growth of the Company.

Patrick Lucy becomes President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Rotunno assumes role of Founder and Executive Vice Chair

"With his 44 years of experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Anthony has consolidated that vast experience in the founding of Lykan Bioscience and has established an outstanding team and cell therapy manufacturing facility of the future," said Lykan Bioscience Chairman Peter Crowley, "We look forward to Patrick taking on the leadership of Lykan going forward. The Operating team and the Board are both eager to continue to work with Anthony to support the business as he assumes his new role."

"Patrick has made a significant impact since joining Lykan in January and has played a major role in the company's recent strategic decisions; I am confident in his ability to successfully drive the company forward," said Lykan Bioscience CEO Anthony Rotunno. "We congratulate Patrick on his transition to his new role and look forward to his continued leadership."

"Over the past three months, it has been a privilege to work with the Lykan partners, leadership team, and Board of Directors ," said Patrick, "I am fully committed to Lykan's goal of becoming the premier patient-centric cell therapy contract manufacturer. I look forward to working with the entire Lykan team and our current and future partners to achieve that goal on behalf of the patients that need these therapies."

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract development and manufacturing services organization located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing ™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together ™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

Media Contact: Kim YangMarketing Director kim.yang@lykanbio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lykan-bioscience-appoints-industry-leader-patrick-lucy-as-president--ceo-301260172.html

SOURCE Lykan Bioscience