LX Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into LexinFintech - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact Firm

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) - Get Report ("LexinFintech" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 25, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a research report on LexinFintech. Grizzly alleged, among other things, that LexinFintech reported "unfathomably low" delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments. The report also stated, "Our review of basic web traﬃc analysis leads us to question if the purported volume by LX is even real in the ﬁrst place."

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

