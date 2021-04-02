Luxury Vacation Home Destination In Orlando Seals Partnership With Europe's Largest Privately Owned Real Estate Agency

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning The Grove Resort & Water Park near Walt Disney World is happy to announce it has partnered with Portugal-based Ideal Homes International , Europe's largest privately owned real estate agency.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning The Grove Resort & Water Park near Walt Disney World is happy to announce it has partnered with Portugal-based Ideal Homes International , Europe's largest privately owned real estate agency. The Grove, one of Florida's newest vacation home destinations, is attracting international buyers looking to own US real estate that can generate income. The Grove, with a waterpark, state-of-the-art amenities and proximity to theme parks, has become a favorite for buyers who want to use their condos for short-term rentals. This partnership will help bring the 106-acre resort to buyers in the UK and all Europe.

On April 5th, Ideal Homes International will be at The Grove to facilitate Zoom viewings to allow potential buyers to inspect the luxury residences virtually. Each home comes fully furnished and equipped, including kitchen appliances, dinnerware, linens, towels, flat screen TVs and a washer/dryer. Each condo also comes with a balcony - ideal for soaking up Florida's famous year-round sunshine.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a successful organization that, despite the pandemic-related disruption to the travel industry, has continued to meet UK buyers' demand for overseas properties," said Dominic Pickering, Director of Sales at The Grove Resort & Water Park. "As the US economy recovers and the real estate market surpasses all expectations, European buyers have turned their attention to thriving US markets. In Orlando, properties positioned for short-term rentals are selling to investors from all over the world looking to protect and grow their capital."

The Grove offers a professionally managed turnkey hotel rental program designed to help buyers offset purchase costs.

Over the years, the Orlando real estate market has experienced a healthy growth and that has attracted buyers from Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Case in point, Orlando home values have gone up 7.7 percent over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.1 percent in the next year.

Ideal Homes International has been busy throughout the pandemic. The firm has sold 150 properties already in 2021 across Spain and Portugal and expects to be equally busy selling the fully-furnished apartments at The Grove, where sale prices start in the low $200s. "The pandemic has certainly pushed us to be more imaginative in the way that we connect with potential buyers, but it has done nothing to lessen the depth of the desire that many of those in the UK have to own property overseas, whether as second homes, rental properties or main residences," said Chris White, Chairman & Founder of Ideal Homes International.

Before the onset of the pandemic, Ideal Homes International was running 20 holiday home exhibitions per year. The company has shifted everything online, from virtual events to hosting its own digital TV show on YouTube .

International travel is now permissible from the UK for people who are buying, maintaining or selling second homes. Aer Lingus, an airline with flights to Ireland, Britain, Europe and the United States, recently began operating a route to Florida, making the state more accessible than ever.

The Grove's unique amenities include Surfari Water Park, offering multiple slides, a lazy river, and a FlowRider Double surf simulator. The Grove also has a 6,300-square-foot game room, three swimming pools, an onsite spa, fitness center, high-end restaurants, a large-scale grab-and-go market, lakefront pier for watersports, and three bars and lounges.

For more information, please visit www.idealhomesinternational.com , email enquiries@idealhomesinternational.com or call 0800 133 7644.

For media inquiries, please contact Top of Mind PR at 306597@email4pr.com or call 305.726.5848.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-vacation-home-destination-in-orlando-seals-partnership-with-europes-largest-privately-owned-real-estate-agency-301261171.html

SOURCE The Grove Resort & Water Park