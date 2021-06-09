Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 - Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth|17000 Research Reports
The luxury travel market is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.
The report on the luxury travel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes, advances in technology, and growing digital connectivity.
The luxury travel market analysis includes type and geography segments. This study identifies the trending sports tourism, growing demand for multigenerational and micro trips, and higher acceptance of online travel agencies as some of the prime reasons driving the luxury travel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The luxury travel market covers the following areas:Luxury Travel Market SizingLuxury Travel Market ForecastLuxury Travel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Absolute Travel Inc.
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- Classic Journeys
- Cox & Kings Ltd.
- Indigenous Tourism BC
- Odyssey World
- Responsible Travel
- Scott Dunn
- Travelopia
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Market segments
- Comparison by Consumer
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
