Luxury Travel Brand Unveils Triple C Ranch By Cuvée

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuvée introduces the newly transformed masterpiece, Triple C Ranch by Cuvée , during unprecedented global growth of more than $500 million dollars in new villa additions in 2021/22. Going well beyond travel, the brand's in-house design team led by lead designer Cheryl Lucas (trained at New York's Parsons School of Design) uses the property's rich history as inspiration to create a showstopping representation of the immersive Cuvée experience on this 250 acre retreat in Silverthorne, Colorado.

Triple C Ranch by Cuvée is the only truly private ranch experience of its kind, complete with authentic custom design and unparalleled culinary and outdoor offerings.

"At Triple C Ranch by Cuvée, we are elevating the western-style ranch experience to the Cuvée level. With Cuvée design features throughout the two custom lodges — and highly personalized and experiential adventures curated for each group — this is a singular ranch experience that is entirely new to the market, and available only with Cuvée." -- Larry Mueller, CEO & Founder

The DesignTriple C Ranch by Cuvée's two expansive lodges were built with refurbished logs from the Eastern plains of Colorado. Cuvée transformed the ranch with mountain-chic interiors, sleek bar features, signature Cuvée beds and refined bathroom suites. Hosting up to 16 guests, the design leverages the ranch's history and elevates it to Cuvée's 6-star standard. The property's main lodge, Thunder Lodge, is a treasure trove of mountain authenticity, boasting open living areas and a wraparound terrace with panoramic mountain views. Elk Lodge welcomes guests with wide open spaces for entertaining complete with a chef's kitchen. Both are situated above three ponds, with views of the surrounding mountain ranges.

"I've worked all over the world and there is no place like Colorado. The majestic mountains and beautiful Aspen trees inspired me to design the home around floor to ceiling windows. It allowed me to get my hands on rich textures like leathers, hides, rich tapestries and velvets; these dynamic materials are a perfect complement to the warmth of the showstopping fireplace and natural wood elements throughout. The end result is spectacular and I can't wait for the world to see it," shares Lucas, Cuvée's lead interior designer.

Explore the photos .

Equine ExperiencesThis Rocky Mountain sanctuary is owned by one of the most acclaimed equine families in the country, Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake and is also the mountain home to the Blake's Arabian white stallion and Denver Broncos mascot, Thunder, among other award-winning horses.

Led by ranch manager and horse expert, Rudy Mendiola, Triple C Ranch offers riding lessons for children and adults, trail rides with picnic lunches, grooming and tacking lessons, and rodeo and roping demonstrations.

Culinary ExperienceCuvée chefs, Jay Spicklmeier and Adam Smith, provide an authentic ranch-style gastronomic adventure with thoughtfully paired wines and an inspired craft cocktail program. Custom menus celebrate the elevated cuisine of the America west with chef specialties including local bison short rib, smoked trout canapes and cheddar biscuits with local whipped butter or Palisade peach jam. From al fresco lunches on trail rides to Michelin-star worthy dinners, the culinary experience at Triple C Ranch by Cuvée is unrivaled.

Ranch ExperienceJust 90 minutes west of Denver, Triple C Ranch offers a fully immersive ranch-style experience inclusive of world-class private chef experiences, a dedicated onsite concierge and Experience Curatorto organize ranch activities, including horseback riding, fly fishing, ATV trails, hiking, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

Reserve Triple C Ranch by Cuvée offers exclusive rentals only. Pricing starts at $14,375 per night for up to 16 guests and includes curated ranch activities, premium wines, craft cocktails anda dedicated onsite concierge. Currently available: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's. For reservations: cuvee.com /720.833.4533.

About CuvéeCuvée owns and curates a rare collection of ultra-luxury villas in celebrated global destinations. We create the world's most elevated travel experiences by connecting our guests to their surroundings through exceptional architecture and singular guest experiences. Our quality and personalization have garnered unparalleled praise from our audience of discerning travelers who celebrate life milestones in Cuvée-style.

