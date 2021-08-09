Luxury Soaping Innovation Addresses Age-Old Problems Using Patent Pending Handstand - 'My Beenoo' Delivers Handmade Cold-Process Soaps Direct-to-Consumer

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Beenoo announced it was proud to offer its unique, cold-process soaps via a new, direct-to-consumer website. My Beenoo is a boutique soap making company that offers a core line of bath, hand, dishwashing, and pet soaps along with shampoo and lotion bars. Each My Beenoo soap is specially designed to work in tandem with the patent-pending Handstand, a fully finished wooden handle/stand that screws securely into each soap bar and used as a convenient, comfortable soaping handle while doubling as a stand - eliminating slippery and mushy soap issues forever. All eco-friendly My Beenoo products are shipped in 100% compostable packaging, with free shipping on all orders over $50.

"I've been an avid soaper for years," said Hyun Hee Kim, My Beenoo creator. "My soap journey started with a passion for providing my family the best possible product for their skin, with some members having chronic skin problems such as eczema. And as far as soap design goes, two specific problems have always existed with all-natural soap: soap dropping because of its slippery nature, and bars turning to mush due to excessive moisture from water. So I enlisted my husband to develop ideas that would address both issues while simultaneously keeping my original design intact. And after finding 10,000 ways that wouldn't work, we finally discovered a perfect system and process - the Handstand was born!"

My Beenoo: The Handstand

A single piece of shaped and polished wood that fits smoothly in the hand, fitted to screw into and securely hold each new soap bar. Handstands are available in finished Pine, Aromatic Cedar, Black Walnut, White Oak, or exotic Purpleheart wood, along with Pet Handstands designed for My Beenoo pet soaps. And with other accessories available, like the natural, agave-fiber sisal bag, each My Beenoo Handstand can deliver an all-in-one soaping experience.

My Beenoo: The Soaps

Guaranteed 100% natural, never tested on animals, and almost completely vegan - with the exception of beeswax used in the lotion bars. And all accessories - e.g. sponges and sisal bags - are all-natural and eco-friendly. The My Beenoo line includes:

Bath Soaps: Visually attractive, an exclusive two-stage molding process allows both color and contrast to come to life; exfoliating, hydrating, with a wide variety of scents.

About My Beenoo

Based in Las Vegas, My Beenoo is an all-natural, cold-process soap making company that stresses function over form. Solving the timeless problem of slippery, mushy soaps, My Beenoo uses a unique ergonomic design and molding process, creating bars that are beautiful to behold and comfortable to use. By completely eliminating the need for a bulky soap dish, the patent-pending, attachable My Beenoo Handstand ensures daily soaping will be an unforgettable experience. Learn more about My Beenoo soaps at: www.MyBeenoo.com.

