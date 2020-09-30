Luxury Retail Destination, Lola Dré, Expands With Online Store, LolaDre.com; Appoints The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A female-founded trendsetting Jupiter, Florida fashion boutique, recognized for luxury style and quintessential global power brands, has expanded into a new online store, LolaDre.com, appointing award-winning brand strategists The Gab Group as PR agency of record.

Owned and operated by four women spanning multiple generations - Lorry Rahman, Lauren Murray, André Arceneaux, and Maria Brogna— the South Florida-based brand started as a passion project created to 'reignite women's love of shopping and brand discovery' and quickly defied all industry odds by accelerating into a multi-million dollar retail destination with hundreds of weekly customers from all over the nation.

Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will position Lola Dré as a go-to destination for dozens of renowned and emerging must-have labels including Red Valentino, Zimmermann, Ulla Johnson, Brock Collection, Markarian, Paco Rabanne, Golden Goose, and Rene Caovilla. Each collection at Lola Dré has been carefully curated by Lorry, Lauren, André, and Maria. Shooting their own editorial layouts and producing their own runway shows, Lola Dré's unique pieces may be viewed on their social media pages, @shoploladre.

The store's online shopping portal makes it easy to achieve the perfect look from anywhere, offering curated collections from its ownership team of fashion experts, including personal picks that span resort, denim, evening wear, event dressing, footwear and accessories.

Whether in-person at its stunning Harbourside Place storefront in Jupiter or through its new online store, Lola Dré offers private styling appointments for customized wardrobe selections. Designer trunk shows and monthly shopping events are also much-anticipated. With Lola Dré's owners spanning two decades between them, they have created a fashion boutique that is fun to experience and approachable to all.

