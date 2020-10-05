Luxury Portfolio International® Explores Pandemic's Impact On Prime Property Market, The Millennial Effect, And Design Trends Of The Next Decade In Just-released Issue Of Bi-Annual Magazine

Exclusive tips from the "Money Whisperer" on how to handle finances during the coronavirus, a guide to creating the perfect home office, and ways to wander the globe while travel remains on pause are among the covered topics

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® -- the global network comprising more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages and the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® -- has released the latest issue of its eponymous publication, Luxury Portfolio International magazine.

Now on newsstands, the issue (Volume 10: No. 2) delves into the pandemic's impact on high-end real estate, why the market continues to thrive, and how the rapidly evolving concept of home has reshaped how our households function and what they represent in our day-to-day lives.

"When we set out to craft the content for this newest edition of LPI magazine, now just over half a year into the pandemic, there was a heightened level of importance as it pertained to the trends and first-hand narratives we wanted to underscore," said Michelle Walsh, Director of Marketing Services for LPI and the magazine's editor-in-chief. "In the face of these extraordinary times, our mission has been to provide important market insights -- as well as escapism from the everyday. We're proud to have exceeded all expectations with this issue."

LPI magazine -- which has a global readership of more than 200,000 HNWI's -- is distributed domestically through Barnes & Noble and shipped to top LPI member clients in more than 70 countries. This latest installment comprises a range of features, including tips for creating a work "haven" at home and design trends and amenities to watch in the next decade.

An in-depth look into the buying patterns of wealthy millennials and their ever-increasing impact on the prime property market includes statistics and commentary from industry experts, as well as insights into the style and location preferences of these consumers. The magazine also contains an exclusive Q&A-style interview with the premier wealth manager of the NBA, NFL, PGA and MLB elite, Joe McLean (a.k.a. the "Money Whisperer), who offers advice for navigating the market's current ups and downs in the face of COVID-19 and ways to achieve long-term financial success.

The magazine's cover furthermore showcases " Casa Garita" -- a historic hacienda in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, listed with LPI Member CDR Bienes Raices San Miguel. The exquisite, meticulously renovated U.S. $3.2 million manse is a showplace estate, offering five bedrooms, four baths, and interiors by renowned architect Rachel Horn. The accompanying feature article details its painstaking renovation, as well as why the property is so representative of what high-net-worth-individuals are craving in today's market: sprawling interiors, airy living spaces, a direct connection to nature, and tranquil surroundings.

Additional articles in the magazine include a multi-page spread on LPI properties formerly owned by high-profile figures, such as the former Los Angeles estate of Prince (and Elizabeth Taylor), a guide to wandering the world without leaving the living room, and hand-picked subscription boxes and services to help enhance one's home life.

View the magazine's digital edition or find it on luxuryportfolio.com, where you can also request a print copy.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL ® (LPI) LPI ( luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

