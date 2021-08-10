Luxury Massage Chair Market In The US | Analyzing Growth In Home Furnishings Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the luxury massage chair market to grow by USD 27.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the luxury massage chair market to grow by USD 27.47 million at over 1% during 2020-2024.

The luxury massage chair market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the health benefits of massage chairs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (residential and commercial) and distribution channel (offline and online). The increase in the number of spas and dedicated massage centers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the luxury massage chair market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:

Luxury Massage Chair Market SizingLuxury Massage Chair Market ForecastLuxury Massage Chair Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Beurer GmbH

Daiwa Massage

FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Human Touch LLC

Infinity Massage Chairs

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Ogawa World USA LLC

LLC OTA World LLC

Panasonic Massage Chairs

Zarifa Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

