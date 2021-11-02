Luxury Jewellery And Timepiece Retailer Launches State-of-the-Art Service Center

The New Maison Birks Atelier Offers Clients Premium Servicing from Professional Watchmakers

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Maison Birks has launched a state-of-the-art in-house workshop for timepiece services to assist luxury watch aficionados across Canada. The Maison Birks Atelier, which is based in Montreal, spans over 1,500 square feet and offers technical services, polishing, and advanced restorations. The Maison Birks Atelier opened for service on September 20 th.

The Maison Birks Atelier is a certified authorized service center for prestigious international timepiece brands including Rolex, Alpina, Baume & Mercier, Bijoux Birks, Cartier, Chaumet, Frédérique Constant, Longines, Montblanc, Omega, Rado, TAG Heuer and Tissot.

"We're proud to be Canada's leading multi-certified destination for high-luxury timepieces," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO, Birks Group Inc. "Haute Horology is increasing in popularity, and the Maison Birks Atelier will provide unparalleled professional watchmaking services to our clientele across Canada."

Inspired by the cutting-edge watchmaking workshops found in Switzerland, the modern space features floor-to-ceiling windows, creating the perfect atmosphere for intricate repairs. The Atelier comprises four main areas: the Administrative Area, the Polishing and Refinishing Studio, The Movement Cleaning Room, and the Watchmaking Laboratory.

The Polishing and Refinishing Studio is equipped with optimal Swiss equipment allowing complexes refinishing techniques in order to restore the original luster and shape of any case and bracelet. Lap polishing, satin brushing and case restoration are just some of the techniques used with metals like Platinum, Gold, Titanium and Stainless Steel.

The Cleaning Room houses high-tech, ultrasonic machines that delicately clean even the finest of watch movements using preprogrammed sequences and diverse cleaning formulas.

The Watchmaking Laboratory is where highly skilled watchmakers perform technical services and advanced repairs. Specialized hydraulic adjustable benches line the central area, offering ergonomic support for the watchmakers throughout the day. Surrounding these specialized benches are avant-garde watertightness measuring equipment that can detect impermeability in watchcases, using compressed air or water up to an impressive pressure of 1200 meters, 120 Atmospheres or 1800 PSI. The laboratory is also equipped with advanced Swiss precision measuring computers that allows the watchmakers to calibrate and time each movement to its exacting standards.

There are eight professional watchmakers on the Maison Birks Atelier team. Every member of the team has studied and graduated from respected watchmaking institutes. They participate in ongoing training, evaluations, and certifications, both internally and by partnered brands, to maintain operations at the highest of industry standards.

About Maison BirksMaison Birks, owned by Birks Group Inc., is Canada's leading fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and timepiece retailer. Maison Birks has 26 stores across Canada, including 4 flagship locations in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Maison Birks' e-commerce website boasts the largest online hard luxury assortment in Canada. The Maison Birks Atelier offers premium servicing for luxury timepieces. Maison Birks brands include Rolex, Bijoux Birks, Breitling, Cartier, Chaumet, Messika, Mont Blanc, Patek Philippe and Tag Heuer. For additional information please visit MaisonBirks.com and @maisonbirks.

