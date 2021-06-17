Luxury Hair Tool Brand Evolves Consumer Strategy With New Digital Entertainment Series

VENICE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, a leading Los Angeles-based developer and marketer of luxury hair tools, is premiering I Hair U, a new 5-episode digital series which infuses humor into a vast variety of hair related topics, including hair dreams and struggles, encounters with hair's societal norms, nostalgic family hair history and childhood celebrity crush hair. Each episode is hosted by T3 celebrity stylist, David Lopez, and follows his intimate conversations with a group of comedians as they take a humorous, sometimes sentimental, and occasionally cringeworthy, look at their own hair experiences and complicated relationship with hair.

"At T3, we are constantly evolving and adapting how we communicate and connect with our consumers and how we can further their experience with the T3 brand," explains Karolina Bakalarova, T3 Vice President of Marketing. "Leaning into the idea that "Hair is a Powerful Thing", we are launching the new I Hair U digital series to engage with our audiences in new ways, tackling topics of identity, coming of age, self-expression, even 90's boy-band hair crushes, while injecting a hefty dose of humor to tell real hair stories that truly connect us all."

I Hair U premiered Episode 1, Growing Up Hair, on June 16th, 2021 on YouTube, IGTV, TikTok and Facebook @ihairubyt3. Along with celebrity hair stylist, David Lopez, the series will feature comedians Ashleigh Hairston, Jackie Johnson, Teresa Lee, Raiza Licea and Thomas Ochoa, as well as beauty podcaster and content creator, Kirbie Johnson. For more information visit t3micro.com/i-hair-u .

About T3In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and—always—beautiful, healthy hair. A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.

