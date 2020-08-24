Luxury Hair Tool Brand Disrupts Beauty Industry With First-Of-Its-Kind Technology

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, a leading Los Angeles-based developer and marketer of luxury hair tools, unveiled its newest innovation in beauty technology today —T3 HeatID Technology. This smart personalization technology, found in the new T3 Curl ID 1.25" Curling Iron and the T3 Lucea ID Straightening and Styling Iron, streamlines heat selection by determining the optimal styling temperature for the user's hair type. The intelligent technology uses an algorithm that considers key parameters, such as hair texture, length, color treatment and chemical treatment, and provides consumers with their ideal styling heat for smooth, shiny, results that last, while protecting their hair against unnecessary heat exposure.

"At T3, we strive to continually solve core consumer styling challenges by engineering next-gen technologies that transform the hairstyling experience," said Jade Simmons, T3 Director of Brand and Product Development. "We surveyed real consumers and learned that while they all want smooth, shiny and long-lasting results - they are also concerned about the amount of heat their hair is exposed to during styling." Research conducted by the brand showed that 72% of women think they have to turn up the heat to get the styling results they want. "To address the concern, we went beyond traditional heat management to deliver a solution that takes the guesswork out of temperature selection."

The T3 Lucea ID and T3 Curl ID go beyond temperature personalization, each are equipped with a smart microchip and advanced dual heaters, which monitor and manage heat output for temperature consistency across both plates throughout the styling process. In addition the irons include a CeraGloss ceramic coating and negative ion generate to seal the cuticle and deliver incredible shine. The irons further delight consumers with capacitive touch and haptic feedback technology, similar technology is leveraged in smart phones and tablets, and deliver an intuitive user interface for a more engaging experience.

Testing and developing the new technology and tools took over two years and 1000+ hours with an integrated team of engineers, designers, hair stylists, consumer researchers, and ergonomic and product development experts. "Developing a first-of-its-kind technology certainly required trial and error, with unexpected hurdles along the way. But our determination to succeed and bring this product to market brought out creativity and original thinking that allowed us to imagine and execute this technology and key features in completely new ways," continued Simmons.

T3 develops technologies designed from the insight out. Informed by consumer needs and hair styling challenges, T3 hair tools are meticulously engineered to offer fast, intuitive styling that helps to protect hair against extreme heat damage while creating reliably beautiful results. Precise heat, thoughtful personalization, and elevated design combine to transform hair styling for millions of women, delivering awesome hair every day while making hair styling a breeze.

About T3

In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and—always—beautiful, healthy hair. A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.

For more information, visit www.t3micro.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Audrey Genest Publicist, Gear Communications agenest@gearcommunications.com 781 475 7578

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-hair-tool-brand-disrupts-beauty-industry-with-first-of-its-kind-technology-301116748.html

SOURCE T3