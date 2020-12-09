Luxury Gourmet Center Keeps Wine, Cigars, Foods Fresh In Space-Saving Design

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glam up your life while saving space. Store your wine with specialty foods or cigars together in the ultimate appliance for connoisseurs. The Luxury Gourmet Center GC 43 keeps drinks and fine foods at their optimum temperatures for your enjoyment with separate temperature controlled compartments.

"This appliance is a perfect addition to any home. It looks great and functions superbly in kitchens, basements, theatre rooms, man caves, or she sheds," said Atul Vir, President of Equator Advanced Appliances. "It can be a built-in appliance or one that is freestanding."

The innovative 3-in-1 unit has capacity for 43 bottles or a combination of canned beverages and foods. The dual zone temperature control allows you to customize the upper and lower zones to the perfect temperature for your needs. The pullout drawer made of beautiful Beech Wood lets you store whatever needs to be temperature controlled all in one convenient unit.

The compact size of 34.6 x 23.4 x 24.9 inch (HxWxD) fits easily into small spaces. Its sleek, stainless steel exterior is modern and gives it a beautiful look. The internal blue LED creates ambient light without excessive heat that could damage wines or cigars.

Design Journal recently awarded the Luxury Gourmet Center GC 43 a Best of 2020 Product in the ADEX Awards for architecture and design excellence.

"I am thrilled the Gourmet Center is being recognized as a beautiful and convenient appliance," said Atul Vir. "Connoisseurs can get an appliance that fits their esthetic lifestyle and helps them savor the finest wines and foods as they were meant to be enjoyed."

The MSRP of the Luxury Gourmet Center GC 43 is $1199. It can be ordered today from Amazon , Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart and Wayfair among others.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes combo washer-dryers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances for small spaces. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured in media including Popular Mechanics, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now in its 30th year, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. Visit us at www.EquatorAppliances.com

