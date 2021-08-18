Luxury Ecommerce Platform ShopWorn Lands On The 2021 Inc. 5000 With A Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 87 Percent

CRESSKILL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed ShopWorn.com has landed on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Positioned at #3762 on the national list with an impressive 87 percent three-year growth for the fledgling startup, ShopWorn placed #144 in the retail category and #101 for all New Jersey-headquartered businesses. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"When the pandemic began in 2020, I was concerned our growth and company would shrink in size as we weathered the storm," said Larry Birnbaum, CEO of ShopWorn.com. "Instead, 2020 saw ShopWorn grow the fastest in our six-year history -- not just in revenues, but also in staffing and global expansion with a Hong Kong satellite office servicing the Asia Pacific region. Our presence on the INC 5000 List was only possible through the dedicated service of my team, for whom this honor fully belongs."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ABOUT SHOPWORNShopWorn is an ecommerce shopping destination for customers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury products but don't want to pay luxury prices. Launched in 2015, ShopWorn was created to help brands and their authorized retailers sustainably alleviate the challenge of unsold inventory.

ShopWorn's circular business model of acquiring past seasons' unsold luxury watches, jewelry, leather goods and other accessories directly from luxury brands or their authorized retailers tackles a less addressed area in retail sustainability conversations: what to do with unsold inventory at the end of every season. With over 70 major luxury designer brands now turning to ShopWorn to meet their own sustainability mandates, ShopWorn serves astute customers who don't mind owning items from previous seasons but do prefer being the first owner, especially when everything on the site is guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic without the need for "authenticators."

It's not new. It's not pre-owned. It's ShopWorn. Be the first. www.shopworn.com

ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000 MethodologyCompanies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

