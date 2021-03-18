Luxury Daily® Hosts Webinar On Protecting Brands From Fast-Growing Counterfeiting, Return Fraud

The rapid growth of ecommerce for fashion and apparel purchases brings with it issues such as counterfeiting and return fraud that can damage the brand's reputation long term

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Daily® will be hosting a complimentary webinar on April 7 at 11 AM to Noon EST, spotlighting the new challenges fashion and apparel brands are facing with fraud return and highlighting prevention methods through a conversation in partnership with Avery Dennison.

As online shopping increases and digitalization accelerates, brands and consumers are faced with many consequences. Counterfeiters are exploiting these trends, growing in reach and becoming harder to spot - and consumers seek reassurance as they transact online. It is more important than ever for brands to invest in the right digital authentication. Connection is protection.

This fireside chat will feature a Q&A with speakers and highlight the following themes:

How consumers' attitudes and purchase behaviors have changed since the pandemic and why authentication matters now more than ever

How the penetration of online sales has offered unprecedented opportunities to counterfeiters

The importance of brands to be able to identify counterfeits and unauthorized third-party resellers, and address return fraud

Discover the power of an army of global consumers to collect evidence cost-effectively on your behalf

The benefits for brands of offering consumer-enabled authentication as data points to support the brand protection teams

Connecting with consumers to protect your brand

Speakers to include:

Greta Moser , global director of product line management, brand protection and factory automation solutions, Avery Dennison

, global director of product line management, brand protection and factory automation solutions, Michele Casucci , founder/CEO, Certilogo

, founder/CEO, David Franklin , global sales director for brand protection, NetNames

, global sales director for brand protection, Regis Messali, communication and development director, Unifab

In conversation with Mickey Alam Khan, editor in chief, Luxury Daily

This webinar is part of a Luxury Daily® series in partnership with Avery Dennison.

