LuxSci Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification, Further Demonstrating Commitment To Privacy And Security Requirements

The LuxSci team is proud to join an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification, which reinforces the protection of patient privacy with healthcare customers.

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LuxSci announced today they have achieved HITRUST CSF Certification, the gold standard and most widely adopted security framework in the healthcare industry. Servers running the full fleet of LuxSci services, including Email, Marketing, Forms, Texting, and Web Hosting, were audited by a third-party assessor and have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Achieving HITRUST CSF certification validates the security-first posture we have been espousing for years," said CEO and Founder of LuxSci, Erik Kangas. Customers need unequivocal evidence that organizations are doing all the right things in the context of security and privacy; they do not want to just take your word for it. Kangas added, "Security is a process: you are never done being secure. The HITRUST CSF model evolves with the security landscape and we are proud to be able to use it as a benchmark for measuring and managing our security and compliance."

As LuxSci follows security best practices, the organization will continuously maintain its HITRUST CSF Certification status. LuxSci is committed to helping customers maintain the highest standard of security and compliance in the context of solving their particular business problems.

LuxSci is a Massachusetts-based provider of HIPAA-compliant email communications services. LuxSci creates uniquely secure and customizable enterprise-grade environments and solutions that enable organizations to confidently meet their specific business and security needs at scale. It is one of the few providers that handles high volumes of email in a secure, compliant, and highly flexible manner.

