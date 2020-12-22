LUXIE Beauty Donates Hundreds Of Vegan, Cruelty-Free Makeup Tools To The Women Of CityTeam San Jose, Helping To Empower Self-Confidence This Holiday Season

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a particularly tumultuous 2020, LUXIE Beauty does its part to make spirits bright this holiday season, donating hundreds of premium brush sets and kits to CityTeam San Jose .

One of the first to engineer an entirely vegan, high-performing makeup brush, LUXIE Beauty has awed and inspired makeup lovers around the world since 2014 with premium tools engineered to deliver professional results.

"During a challenging time, our LUXIE team is honored to carry forward the brand's strong core values of empowerment and service," says LUXIE Beauty CEO Conor Riley. "We are extremely thankful for this opportunity to partner with CityTeam on finding a safe way to contribute to our shared community this holiday season."

"CityTeam is a local organization doing amazing things for women in our community," adds LUXIE Beauty Office Manager Jenean Gillum. "We hope this donation will bring empowerment and uplifting inspiration that lasts well into the New Year."

"We will be giving these brushes to all of the women in our program," shares Stephanie Lopez, the Human Rights Generalist for CityTeam San Jose, "including mothers, young girls, and anyone who needs a self-confidence boost during this holiday season."

Learn more about CityTeam San Jose online at CityTeam.org . Shop LUXIE Beauty's complete collection of vegan, allergen-free beauty tools online at LuxieBeauty.com , in addition to major US retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy's, Revolve, and Anthropologie. Follow LUXIE on Instagram @LuxieBeauty for the latest beauty tutorials and product releases, plus top lifestyle and beauty inspo.

About LUXIE Beauty:

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Essentials, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow-on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

About CityTeam San Jose:

"Igniting hope. Restoring lives." These powerful words are at the core of our ministry at CityTeam. We often hear people say that when they walked through our doors, they experienced love for the first time. This is what hope is. Sharing God's unconditional love with our neighbors in need. And it is the transformational power of that love that we see restoring lives every day. CityTeam is founded on meeting local needs. Our programs across the United States offer help and hope to our neighbors in need with hot meals, groceries, shelter, housing and restorative programs, learning and career help, discovery Bible studies, and so much more. Each of our cities has customized programs to specifically meet the needs of their community. Learn more online at CityTeam.org or by following @CityTeam on Instagram.

