Luxer One Lockers Usher In A New Era Of No-Contact Retail

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant percentage of today's would-be retail customers are reluctant to go to their favorite store due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But many of America's savviest retailers are adapting by deploying smart lockers, a new tool providing the security of contact-free pick-up and an enhanced financial forecast.

Store-based lockers are responsible for $57.6M in labor savings

These modular lockers are the latest innovation in the buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) business model, offering retail customers comfortable and convenient 24-hour, no-contact, self-service retrieval and return access using superior technology.

"Smart lockers benefit both the customer and the retailer," say Arik Levy, Founder and CEO of Luxer One, a pioneer in the smart locker industry. "For the customer, it means fast, safe and secure pick-up and return processes that can be done without contact. For the retailer, smart lockers pave the way to a better bottom line due to reduced labor costs; and the technological upgrade allows them to compete in a similar arena with online giants like Amazon."

A new commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Luxer One, conducted on one the country's largest home improvement retailer, confirms the cost-benefits of a smart locker system. The Total Economic Impact (TEI) study reveals store-based lockers are directly responsible for a total internal labor savings of $57.6 million - the data shows 5.4 minutes in employee time saved each time a locker is used. An overall ROI of 227% is reached over a 10-year period.

The study also indicates these lockers have a positive impact upon customer satisfaction in multiple ways. First, locker users are five percent happier than their counterparts forced to stand in line at a customer service desk. Second, the mere presence of these lockers improves a store's image with all customers. Happier customers are likely to spend more, and Forrester Consulting data estimates the retailer studied will enjoy an additional $14 million due directly to this increase in customer satisfaction.

California-based Luxer One, whose extensive client list also includes Macy's and Foot Locker, recently celebrated more than 60 million deliveries. The company also has ongoing pilot partnerships with national pharmacy and consumer electronics retail powers.

As retail's most trusted name in locker technology, Luxer One has deployed thousands of lockers throughout the USA and Canada, facilitating efficient, convenient self-service pick-up and 24/7 retail solutions. In addition to the retail space, Luxer One Lockers are also used extensively across other industries including residential, commercial office, and higher education. To learn more, visit luxerone.com.

Media Contact: Nick Sanderson, nicksanderson@luxerone.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxer-one-lockers-usher-in-a-new-era-of-no-contact-retail-301150424.html

SOURCE Luxer One