Lux Speed Taps TCG To Support Its National Expansion

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed announced today an agreement with TCG to help support its national expansion. This partnership will permit Lux Speed to accelerate sales without comprising on quality, service, and savings for its customers.

Through this agreement, TCG's partner community across the US and Canada will deliver best in breed fiber, managed WIFI, and integrated technology to multi-family, single-family, assisted living, and student housing.

"We're thrilled to be partnered with Lux Speed the premier MDU provider in the channel. TCG recognizes that our 5500+ nationwide partners have opportunities in the Multi Dwelling Unit and Hospitality space. The product set Lux Speed offers to these opportunities is second to none. Lux Speed has been flexible and easy to work with and we're looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship", said Dan Pirigyi, a Partner at TCG.

"This represents another step forward to our commitment to a world class product to our clients and to fully support the channel", said CEO Michael Bertamini, "The channel deserves an alternative option to the traditional cable providers - we've worked hard to ensure they have it."

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed was founded on the basic principle that everyone deserves reliable, high-speed internet, without exhausting excuses. Lux Speed is the gold standard for fiber deployments, managed WIFI, and gigabit internet services for the multi-family, single-family, assisted living, and student housing sectors. With over 5,500 national providers, Lux Speed is becoming the premier alternative to traditional cable providers.

About (TCG) Telecom Consulting Group

Telecom Consulting Group is a National Master Agency based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and has been in business for 31 years. TCG offers a hands-on support and an excellent residual commission paid as long as the customer maintains service. TCG distributes 100% of the carrier bonuses to their agents, and TCG doesn't have quotas. TCG has over 5500+ nationwide agents and 20 channel managers across the country. TCG offers over 200 different carrier options for their agents to sell.

TCG has an outstanding back office to support their agents. They specialize in Fiber, COAX cable, Metro Ethernet, Hosted VoIP, UCaaS, CCaaS, PRI, Analog lines, SIP, 4G Wireless Internet, Colo, and Cloud services.

