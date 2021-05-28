Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with...

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on May 18, 2021 by the Company, on April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the SEC together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "SEC Statement"). As result of the SEC Statement, the Company's management reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the redeemable warrants that were included in the units issued by the Company in its initial public offering and (ii) the redeemable warrants that were issued in a private placement (collectively, the "Warrants"), and concluded that the Warrants should be reclassified as derivative liabilities.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until July 27, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q or until November 15, 2021, to regain compliance. The Company is continuing to review the impacts of the SEC Statement on the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 and is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable with the intention of regaining compliance.

ABOUT LUX HEALTH TECH ACQUISITION CORP.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Lux Capital and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 19, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

