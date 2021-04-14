Lust For Gold Film Launches Treasure Hunt With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that SenArt Films will launch a movie premiere event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the " Lust For Gold Treasure Hunt" has moviegoers stopping by landmarks and businesses throughout Tucson Arizona's Mercado District.

The hunt is free to join, but pre-registration is required. Interested parties simply need to follow the "Three Steps to Participate!" on Lust for Gold: A Race Against Time's website. The virtual event features GPS, QR code, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. Participants will get a great overview of the Mercado District, which should come in handy when it's time to head to the Festival Grounds in the Mercado Annex, where the film will be screened. The hunt will take place on Sunday, April 18, between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

"It's an honor to be working with SenArt Films on the showing of their documentary," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "Hosting a treasure hunt prior to the film opening is a wonderful way to get the audience into the spirit of adventure captured in the Lust for Gold film."

$1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 participants or teams. The winners can expect to receive some combination of hiking gear, merchandise, gift certificates, and more. The film premiere will take place a few hours later, as part of the Arizona International Film Festival. Interested parties will need to purchase the $10 tickets via Eventbrite.

"We wanted to offer viewers of the film a hands-on experience by sending them out on a treasure hunt of their own," said Hannah Gabriel of SenArt Films. "Eventzee's wide selection of challenges are a perfect fit and setting up this one-of-a-kind adventure was easy using their tools."

About Lust for Gold: A Race Against Time

Like the 1949 Columbia Pictures release of Lust for Gold, this present-day true story is about obsession, greed, and the hunt for gold. Boyhood dreams of treasure lead to a lifelong search when a retired missile scientist makes a monumental discovery and tempts fate for fortune as he hatches a secret plan to prove his claim. With his estranged son at his side, he secures an entertainment/personal injury lawyer who assembles a team -a retired blackjack dealer, a veterinary assistant, and a dog. The plan? To covertly remove gold bullion from within the most restricted area of Federal land deep within Superstition Mountain, Arizona. But the one risk greater than facing the unforgiving terrain and Federal prosecution is time.

The Feature Presentation is preceded by a Featurette, The Tomb, which follows the same team in their efforts to unearth a Jesuit Tomb said to contain millions of dollars of gold bars, jewels, coins and paintings.

Lust for Gold: A Race Against Time will have its premiere Sunday, April 18 as part of the Arizona Film Festival. Learn more at https://senartfilms.com/lust-for-gold/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

