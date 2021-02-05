LUNGevity Foundation Issues Request For Applications For A 2021 Early Detection Award In Lung Cancer Translational Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 10-plus-year investment in lung cancer early detection research, LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for an Early Detection Award in Lung Cancer Translational Research. The RFA, to be granted in 2021, is available on the LUNGevity website at www.LUNGevity.org/apply-for-award and the proposalCentral website at proposalcentral.com .

LUNGevity's Early Detection Award program supports the development of strategies for the early detection and/or diagnosis of lung cancer. Research that will be funded in 2021 is expected to have a direct impact on the early detection and/or diagnosis of lung cancer or to provide a clear conceptual or experimental foundation for the future development of methods for early detection and/or diagnosis of lung cancer. A successful applicant may receive a maximum of $200,000- $300,000 per year over two years.

"Early detection of lung cancer continues to be of key importance, as it can make all the difference in both a patient's survival rate and quality of life," explained Upal Basu Roy, LUNGevity's executive director of research. "Through our Early Detection Award, we hope that we can play a part in addressing this complex problem by finding noninvasive, widely available diagnostic and early detection tools that will dramatically change outcomes for people with lung cancer."

LUNGevity is the only lung cancer nonprofit with a programmatic focus on funding early detection research, to find lung cancer when it is most treatable. Through the 2021 Early Detection Award, the Foundation continues to strengthen its commitment to early detection research.

Letters of intent must be submitted by February 24, 2021.

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 21% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

