Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South, LLP: In New Attack On Telecom Secrecy, Family Of Pastor Alleges Cell Phone Radiation Link To His Deadly Brain Cancer

LAKE CHARLES, La., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of a Sulphur, La. pastor who died last year from aggressive brain cancer alleges in a new federal-court lawsuit that the telecom industry has hidden the known health risks of cell phone radiation for decades, the Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South, LLP law firm said today.

According to the lawsuit, the telecom industry suppressed credible cell phone safety concerns and has conspired to conceal or alter results of safety studies to make them more "market friendly." The lawsuit cites a long history of relevant scientific studies and industry actions taken since the 1980s, including the firing, defunding or denigration of researchers who discovered adverse effects associated with cell phone use.

Filed in federal court in Lakes Charles, La., the lawsuit was brought by the widow and two sons of Frank Aaron Walker, a 25-year user of cell phone products. A pastor and teacher, Mr. Walker died on Dec. 31, 2020 at the age of 49, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma that included extensive radiation, chemotherapy and surgery.

Defendants in the case include Motorola Mobility, LLC; Motorola Solutions, Inc., Motorola, Inc.; AT&T Mobility LLC; ZTE Corp.; Cricket Communications LLC; HMD Global Oy; the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association; and the Telecommunications Industry Association.

The Walker family is represented by Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South, LLP, of Lake Charles, La.

Lead counsel Hunter W. Lundy, of Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South, LLP, said, "For generations, the telecom industry has fought the release of scientific studies and information regarding ties between mobile phone use and brain tumors. The industry manipulated the science to the detriment of consumers. With this lawsuit, Mr. Walker's family hopes to help reveal the telecom industry's secrets and hold them accountable for harm done to consumers."

The telecom industry "downplayed, understated, and/or did not state the health hazards and risks associated with cell phones," according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, unfair trade practices, design defects, inadequate warning, negligent misrepresentation, among other state and federal causes of action.

In his two-year brain cancer fight, Mr. Walker suffered extensive health complications related to his brain cancer, including seizures, visual auras, excessive fatigue, migraines, light sensitivity, memory problems, psychological and emotional stress, anxiety, and depression, according to the lawsuit.

April Marie Walker, the widow of Frank Walker, said, "Throughout his battle with cancer, Frank never lost his faith or his sense of humor, but he suffered terribly. Our family's hope now is that we can force the telecom industry to let consumers make informed choices about the products we buy. If the telecom industry knew holding a cell phone next to one's head is dangerous, then the public should have known this information."

Born in Monroe, La., Mr. Walker was a graduate of University of Louisiana-Monroe and Andersonville Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Carlyss in the three years before he passed away. A gifted musician and science instructor, he was a bi-vocational pastor and teacher at Bethel Christian School for 12 years. He also served as a music minister and a youth minister.

The case is " April Marie Walker, et al., v. Motorola Mobility, LLC, et al.," Civil Action No. 2:21-cv-00923 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

