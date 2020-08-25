Lunchables Back-To-School Hotline Helps Families Navigate Mixed-Up School Year

School may look a little different for students this year. Lunchables, the brand known for bringing mixed up fun to mealtime, is here to help you navigate the school year on the right foot to make the new school rules and guidelines more fun and friendly.

School may look a little different for students this year. Lunchables, the brand known for bringing mixed up fun to mealtime, is here to help you navigate the school year on the right foot to make the new school rules and guidelines more fun and friendly. Today through September 11, families can call 1-877-BTS-RULZ for the ultimate choose-your-own-adventure experience that takes them on a mixed-up journey with the brand's characters, Platy and Jackie.

After dialing, families choose whether they'll start at music or art class, but from there the journey is up to them! Each choice leads to twists and turns, like learning a joke or picking out an awesome mask, to help kids learn the importance of new school rules like hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing in a fun way.

"It's no secret that going back to school has taken on a new meaning for families and kids this year," said Rachel Drof, Marketing Director, Lunchables. "We came up with the idea of opening the Lunchables New School Rules Hotline to help families navigate this new normal and start the year off right with a little mixed up fun."

In addition to the hotline, Lunchables launched a new creative campaign on August 17 created by dentsumcgarrybowen titled, "New School Rules." Lunchables characters Platy and Jackie guide kids through the new back-to-school rules with a mixed-up fun twist. Check out the three new 15-second spots about social distancing, hand washing and face mask etiquette.

To make new friends with Platy and Jackie and learn more about the Lunchables New School Rules Hotline , visit Lunchables.com or follow along on social media via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

