Luna Partners With SRHO To Increase Health System Access To On-Demand Physical Therapy

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Physical Therapy ( www.getluna.com ), the leader in on-demand physical therapy, announced a strategic partnership today with SRHO to further its innovative and disruptive model of care.

SRHO - The National Association ( www.srho.org ) is a consortium of Strategic Regional Healthcare Organizations (SRHO) established in 2017 with the goal of creating a national consortium to produce value among individual SRHOs that were previously not connected by providing one source of information and support to address their unique challenges.

Luna's unique, groundbreaking model of in-person delivery of outpatient physical therapy has been widely acclaimed. Luna's safe and convenient on-demand model has become increasingly appealing to patients in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent study performed with one of Luna's health system partners found that 87% of the outpatient therapy caseload could receive their care via on-demand in the patients' homes.

With Luna, health systems can now offer on-demand services to patients in a manner that increases access and geographic coverage for care, reduces rehab referral leakage, and provides patients with an innovative and safe method of receiving treatment. Luna's innovative model helps address these concerns, without the need for any facilities or capital investment, and substantially improves profitability of existing services.

"Luna is excited to join SRHO in its mission to expand innovative solutions to healthcare providers nationwide," said Bridget Morehouse, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Luna. "We truly believe in re-thinking the patient experience around the home setting. Delivering rehab services in particular, via the Luna technology platform and through our network of over 750 exceptional therapists, is a perfect fit for health systems that are looking to expand services into the home."

Mark Tribbett, Chief Executive Officer at SRHO, said, "Our new partnership with Luna creates an exciting and innovative opportunity for our health system members. Enabling home delivery of care has become increasingly critical to expanding access and offering excellent care to more patients, and the Luna on-demand therapy platform makes that possible. We're thrilled to welcome Luna to our consortium and are excited to see the impact that it makes for our members, hospitals, and their patients."

About Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy: Luna ( www.getluna.com ) is the leading on-demand therapy provider. Our mission is to re-imagine the therapy experience. Luna makes receiving and practicing outpatient therapy more convenient, modern, and impactful - through the use of technology. Now, patients have greater access to care, and therapists have the autonomy and flexibility they need to manage their careers and thrive in their own practice.

About SRHO - The National Association: SRHO ( www.srho.org ), representing over 400 Hospitals and Health Care Systems, was created to assist regional SRHOs in advancement of their common interests, to develop regional or national markets to create the scale required to achieve next level strategic cost reductions, and to design the fundamental building blocks to manage risk and improve quality of care all while sustaining their organizational autonomy.

