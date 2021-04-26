Lummus Technology Announces Master Licensor Award In Russia

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that it has been awarded a master licensor contract by PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim for its ethylbenzene, styrene monomer, ethylene dimerization and olefins conversion technologies. These four plants will be part of the expansion of an olefins production facility in Nizhnekamsk, Russia. The dimerization and olefins conversion units will be the first in Russia.

"For nearly half of a century, Lummus and PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim have had a strong and collaborative partnership," said Leon de Bruyn, Lummus Technology's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lummus was selected for its superior technologies to help Nizhnekamskneftekhim extend their product slate, and we are grateful for the trust by this important client in our ability to support them for many years to come."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license and basic engineering for the ethylbenzene, styrene monomer, ethylene dimerization and olefins conversion units. Once complete, the units will produce 250 KTA of ethylbenzene via the EBOne™ technology, 250 KTA of styrene monomer via the Classic SM™ technology and 150 KTA of polymer grade propylene production via olefins metathesis chemistry using Lummus' ethylene dimerization (DIMER) and olefins conversion technologies (OCT).

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim is one of the larger petrochemical companies in Europe and a leader in the production of synthetic rubbers and plastics in Russia.

About Lummus TechnologyWith a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification, gas processing and sustainable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

