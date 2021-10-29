Lummus Named Winner Of HP Awards For Sustainability, Refining Innovation And Executive Leadership

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that it has won multiple HP Awards from Hydrocarbon Processing, receiving recognition in categories for sustainability, executive leadership and refining technology. Lummus' Green Circle business won the Sustainability category. Lummus' President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon de Bruyn, won the Executive of the Year category. And the Single Regenerator Dual Catalyst (SRDC) technology, which Lummus developed independently, won the Best Refining Technology category.

"I'm humbled to receive this award, and I do so on behalf of, and fully acknowledging the entire Lummus Family — they are the reason we transformed to the new Lummus so successfully this past year and why we have a bright future," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "I also want to congratulate the teams who helped develop, improve and innovate our Green Circle and SRDC solutions, which help our customers become more sustainable and produce cleaner, higher-quality products."

"Leon effectively navigated our company through COVID, reinvigorated our innovative spirit and passion, and helped lead the transition of Lummus to become a standalone company for the first time in decades," said Helion Sardina, Chief Commercial Officer of Lummus Technology. "Under Leon's leadership, Lummus delivered a strong operational and financial performance for the year and pursued new endeavors and markets to ensure a place at the forefront of our industry now and in the future. These achievements are all extraordinary, and just a few of the reasons why Leon is so deserving of this award."

Lummus established Green Circle in 2020 to support the company's growth strategy and role in the energy transition. In a short time, Green Circle has united newly-developed and existing technologies for sustainability, renewable fuels, bio-ethers, blue hydrogen, carbon capture and others. Green Circle has also entered into strategic partnerships with key players to address the need for profitable and proven solutions for decarbonization and the circular economy.

Leon de Bruyn was appointed President and CEO in 2020 after Lummus was acquired by The Chatterjee Group and Rhône Capital. During a time severely impacted by COVID-19, Lummus was divested, successfully transitioned to a standalone company, and produced strong financial and operational results.

SRDC technology is a secondary reactor system that is a highly cost-effective solution for converting Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) gasoline, coker naphtha and C4 LPG into very high-yield propylene, ethylene and aromatics-rich naphtha. SRDC is a bolt-on innovation for repurposing existing FCC units to effectively maximize light olefins and aromatics while minimizing gasoline. The technology can also be employed to maximize the production of light olefins such as propylene from a grassroots FCC unit — without sacrificing any conversion in the primary reactor. Hence, SRDC is a timely solution for producing chemicals from the crude via the catalytic cracking route.

In addition to SRDC, Lummus' CDAlky ® technology was a finalist in the Best Refining category this year for its production of high octane alkylate to help refiners achieve profitability and operational benefits.

In 2020 and 2019, Lummus won HP Awards for its refining and petrochemical technologies, and its licensing business. Sponsored by Hydrocarbon Processing, the annual HP Awards honor the downstream energy segment's leading innovations, as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry. Hydrocarbon Processing is a leading media organization for the downstream industry covering technological advances, processes and optimization developments throughout the global hydrocarbon processing industry.

About Lummus TechnologyLummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

