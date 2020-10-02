Lummus' Indmax FCC Technology Wins HP Award For Best Refining Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Indmax Fluid Catalytic Cracking Technology has received the HP 2020 award for Best Refining Technology.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award, which is a recognition by our clients and peers of our innovation and technology leadership," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We are committed to developing better technologies and providing these to our refining customers, and this award certainly shows that our commitment is recognized. The Indmax FCC Technology provides unmatched reliability, flexibility and performance in converting oil distillates to higher value propylene and other petrochemicals."

Indmax FCC is a proven process to produce propylene, ethylene and butylenes in refineries directly from heavy residues. Developed in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited R&D, the Indmax FCC technology is a unique solution for the vertical integration of refinery and petrochemical complexes. This technology can be adopted in any grassroots refinery and petrochemical complex or revamp of an existing FCC/RFCC unit with minor hardware modifications along with Indmax catalyst to enhance light olefin generation from low value heavy feedstocks.

In 2019, Lummus won the HP Awards for Best Petrochemical Technology and Licensor, Consultant of the Year. Sponsored by Hydrocarbon Processing, the annual HP Awards honor the downstream energy segment's leading innovations, as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry. Hydrocarbon Processing is a leading media organization for the downstream industry covering technological advances, processes and optimization developments from throughout the global Hydrocarbon Processing Industry.

About Lummus TechnologyWith a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lummus-indmax-fcc-technology-wins-hp-award-for-best-refining-technology-301144927.html

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC