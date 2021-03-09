Luminex Corporation To Participate At The 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (LMNX) - Get Report today announced that Homi Shamir, Chairman, CEO & President, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President and CFO, plan to participate at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the Luminex presentation may be accessed at the company's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex CorporationAt Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

