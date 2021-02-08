Luminex Corporation Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 25, 2021.

