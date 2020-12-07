Lumentum Showcases Industry-Leading Photonic Solutions At ECOC 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (" Lumentum"), an industry-leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced the company will highlight its latest product advancements during the European Conference on Optical Communications ( ECOC) virtual event from December 7 - 9, 2020.

At the virtual exposition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore digital content highlighting the company's broad optical communications portfolio including its TrueFlex® ROADM solutions enabling next-generation flexible networks, high-performance datacom laser chips, its family of ultra-high reliability pump lasers, flexible coherent network transmission solutions, and configurable SDN elements. Additionally, attendees will be able to request a meeting or live chat with representatives at the event.

High-Performance Coherent Transmission Solutions

Lumentum will also highlight its scalable and flexible coherent optical network solutions that enable higher-speeds for next-generation mobile backhaul, data center interconnect (DCI), metro/regional, and long-haul networks, including its latest high-bandwidth coherent driver modulator ( HB-CDM) and high-performance integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical subassembly ( TROSA).

"Lumentum has a unique pedigree in the design and high-volume manufacturing of InP photonic integrated circuit components," said Kevin Affolter, Vice President, Product Line Management. "Our latest coherent products provide customers with an elegant means to address their needs for higher capacity networking solutions."

The 96 Gbaud HB-CDM that enables up to 100 Gbaud symbol rates is suitable for both extended C-band and L-band. It utilizes the same form factor as the previous generation HB-CDM supporting 64 Gbaud and remains OIF-compliant, providing customers the ability to increase fiber capacity while maintaining existing form factors. The latest HB-CDM product is comprised of a quad-channel modulator co-packaged with a high bandwidth driver amplifier. It leverages Lumentum's market-leading InP photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology to monolithically integrate the two QPSK modulators with semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOAs), which enables flexible optical power budgeting.

In addition, Lumentum announced the latest integrated coherent TROSA in a self-contained package which supports up to 69 Gbaud symbol rate suitable for CFP2-DCO pluggable transceivers or line cards with data rates up to 400G in metro, data center interconnect, and long-haul applications. Higher speed, more scalable, and cost-effective coherent transmission solutions are needed to support the relentless growth in network bandwidth. Lumentum's full C-band tunable TROSA offers a complete optoelectronic package that enables customers to lower their cost per bit while increasing capacity with long reach capability.

The co-packaged integrated coherent TROSA leverages Lumentum's InP PIC technology used to realize the tunable laser, modulator, and receiver functionality. This enables a single, fully-hermetic package with a compact footprint, high-performance, and high-output power capability. Furthermore, it enables simple assembly with no need for fiber management or soldering. This solution supports up to 69 Gbaud symbol rate with multiple flexible modulation formats that meet optical industry standards for OIF 400G ZR/ZR+, open ROADM+, and other proprietary high-performance modes.

The 96 Gbaud HB-CDM and 69 Gbaud integrated coherent TROSA are now available for customers to sample. For more information, contact customer.service@lumentum.com.

TrueFlex® CDC ROADM Solutions Now Widely Available at Scale

Lumentum's industry-first and award-winning TrueFlex Contentionless Twin 8x24 Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), which is at the core of next-generation technology for colorless, directionless, and contentionless (CDC) ROADM architectures, is now broadly available at scale to support network deployments globally. Lumentum's solutions enable future-proofed optical networks capable of supporting the growing demand for increased network bandwidth and associated increases in channel bandwidths and baud rates. Lumentum has significantly ramped production and shipped thousands of units of this leading WSS product and offers variants released for C-band, L-band, and extended C-band deployments to maximize usable spectrum from deployed fiber. By addressing the need from network equipment manufacturers, carriers, and internet content providers for CDC WSS technology, Lumentum offers the most comprehensive portfolio for customers looking to build massively-scalable and flexible high-capacity optical networks.

High-Performance Datacom Laser Chips and Production Capacity Increase

At Lumentum's virtual space, visitors can connect with representatives to learn about Lumentum's latest high-performance datacom laser chip solutions addressing hyperscale data center, co-location data center, and 5G wireless front- and mid-haul network applications. To address the robust growth and requirements for volume and reliability in these applications, Lumentum has announced a significant production capacity expansion for high-performance 25G/50G DMLs, specifically LWDM for LR4 products and CWDM for 5G wireless, EMLs serving 400G and 800G hyperscale data centers, high-power CW lasers, and detectors. Mass-produced in the company's 3D sensing foundry, Lumentum's high-speed and high-reliability VCSELs are available at high volumes for the datacom market.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (LITE) - Get Report is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-showcases-industry-leading-photonic-solutions-at-ecoc-2020-301186917.html

SOURCE Lumentum