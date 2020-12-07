Lumentum Announces Industry-First 100g PAM4 DMLs Available For Sampling

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (" Lumentum"), an industry-leading provider of high-speed optical transmission solutions, today announced a new addition to its broad datacom laser chip portfolio, the 100G PAM4 (53 Gbaud) directly-modulated laser (DML) for hyperscale data center applications. This breakthrough product complements Lumentum's existing 100G PAM4 externally modulated laser (EML) products and offers transceiver designers a lower cost alternative.

In response to the rapid growth of intra-data center traffic and the resulting need for higher speed, capacity, and reliability, Lumentum has begun sampling its 100G PAM4 DMLs to customers seeking a cost-effective approach for 400G DR4 and future 800G PSM8 transceiver module applications.

"This latest advancement helps to significantly reduce the cost of 400G DR4 modules in data center infrastructures," said Walter Jankovic, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacom. "The 100G PAM4 DML goes beyond servicing the current need for cost-effective and innovative InP laser solutions at mass volume by enabling future intra-data center interconnects as the industry moves to 800G."

About the Product

The newly developed 100G PAM4 DML joins Lumentum's portfolio of best-in-class laser chips that enable a wide-range of MSA-compliant transceiver modules operating at multiple data rates and wavelengths. Manufactured with Lumentum's internal wafer production capabilities, the 100G PAM4 DML leverages advanced InP technology, using a sophisticated cavity design to operate with the same high-bandwidth performance of an EML in 100G and 400G applications, but in a small, simple, and cost-effective footprint. The latest DML can lower the cost of 400G DR4 compared with current laser alternatives. Additionally, 800G PSM8 modules can benefit from the capabilities of the new 100G PAM4 DML, which is important as data centers transition to these modules in future top-of-rack and leaf layer applications.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (LITE) - Get Report is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

